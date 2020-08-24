Chennai, August 24: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday congratulated paralympian Mariyappan Thangavelu on his selection for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award this year, saying "we are proud of him."

Thangavelu is among the five sportspersons from various disciplines selected by the Union Sports Ministry for the country's highest sporting honour for this year. Rohit Sharma Becomes First Non-Captain and Fourth Indian Cricketer to Receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award; Netizens Congratulate ‘Hitman’ for Being Conferred With Country’s Highest Sporting Honour.

"My heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Mariyappan Thangavelu for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, the country's highest sporting honour," Purohit said. "We are proud of him," he said in a Raj Bhavan statement, adding, Thangavelu, hailing from Tamil Nadu, has brought pride to the country and the state. He recalled Thangavelu had won gold in high jump in Rio 2016 Paralympics.

"I am sure that he will win many more gold medals for India in the international Paralympic games in the future. May he continue to win big tournaments in future for India and Tamil Nadu in the coming years," the governor said.

