London, Jun 30 (AP) David Beckham and Maria Sharapova were among the stars of sports and screen at Wimbledon on Monday for the start of the tournament.

Sharapova, the 2004 champion at the All England Club at age 17, posted a selfie with Beckham on Instagram with the caption: “Let the (Wimbledon) games begin” with an emoji of a tennis balls.

Sharapova will be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame later this year.

Former England soccer captain Beckham was on the list of guests expected to attend Centre Court matches on Day 1. Others included Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne and former England soccer coach Gareth Southgate.

Beckham is the only player to score for England at three World Cups. He is the co-owner of American club Inter Miami, which is led by Lionel Messi and was eliminated Sunday from the Club World Cup in the United States with a 4-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain. (AP)

