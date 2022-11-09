Rome, Nov 9 (AP) Even without its most exciting player, Napoli is still finding ways to win.

With dribbling wizard Khvicha Kvaratskhelia out with back pain, Hirving Lozano scored one goal and set up another as the Serie A leader beat visiting Empoli 2-0 on Tuesday to extend its winning streak to 10 matches in the Italian league.

The victory moved Napoli eight points clear of defending champion AC Milan, which was held to a 0-0 draw at relegation-threatened Cremonese.

It also ended a three-match losing streak against Empoli in Serie A for Napoli.

Kvaratskhelia, the Georgia winger known as “Kvara,” also missed a win over then second-place Atalanta this past weekend, after scoring six goals and assisting on five more in the opening 12 rounds.

Napoli also wasn't slowed by an injury layoff for Serie A's leading scoring Victor Osimhen (eight goals) earlier this season.

Midway through the second half at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Osimhen earned a penalty and Lozano converted from the spot.

Lozano then drew a foul from Empoli defender Sebastiano Luperto, who picked up his second yellow card — leaving Empoli with 10 men.

Lozano — preparing to play for Mexico at the World Cup — was again involved with strong work down the right flank, muscling his way past defenders to provide a cross that Piotr Zielinski redirected in with one touch in the 88th.

With Zielinski having come on early in the second half, it marked Napoli's ninth goal off the bench this season.

It's the third time in club history that Napoli has won 10 straight after runs of 13 in 2017 and 10 in 2017-18 — both under Maurizio Sarri.

The southern club is chasing its first Serie A title since Maradona led the Partenopei to its only Italian league championships in 1987 and 1990.

MILAN HELD

Milan had Olivier Giroud and Theo Hernandez suspended and had trouble finding the target with Cremonese goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi swatting away shot after shot from the Rossoneri.

Divock Origi had a potential goal for Milan waved off by VAR for offside.

Milan produced 15 shots to Cremonese's six and five shots on goal to Cremonese's one.

Milan has already failed to win four of its seven away games in Serie A this season after winning all but five of 19 away matches en route to the title last term.

Also, Udinese and Spezia drew 1-1, with both clubs extending their winless streaks in the league to seven matches. (AP)

