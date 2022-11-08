Pakistan and New Zealand will be aiming to book their place in the T20 World Cup 2022 Finals as the two face in the first semifinal encounter of the competition. The clash will be played at the SCG in Sydney on November 09, 2022 (Wednesday). Ahead of the PAK vs NZ clash, we take a look at Sydney weather, rain forecast and pitch report of Sydney Cricket Ground. From Despair to Joy! How Pakistan Made the Miraculous Journey to the Semi-Finals of T20 World Cup 2022.

Both teams had very contrasting campaigns on route to the semifinals but will have hopes of playing in the summit clash. Pakistan, after losing their opening two games, won three consecutive matches to book their place. Meanwhile, New Zealand had a dominant display in the Super 12, losing just one out of five. Ahead of PAK vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal, Here's A Look at Pakistan's Record in T20Is in Australia.

Sydney Weather

Sydney Weather (Accuweather.com)

The weather in Sydney on November 09, 2022 (Wednesday) is not looking promising. The temperature will be below 20 degrees celsius throughout the game. Fortunately, there is very little chance of rain during the match at SCG. As per the forecast, there is a 20 per cent probability of showers.

Sydney Cricket Ground Pitch Report

The batters will be able to enjoy great pace and even bounce on the pitch in the early stages but spinners will come into play late on. Both teams have world-class spinners in their ranks which could decide the outcome of the game

