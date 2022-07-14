Manchester [UK], July 14 (ANI): Danielle van de Donk's superb goal gave the Netherlands an important 3-2 win over Portugal in their Group C match at Leigh Sports Village on Wednesday, helping the defending champions move to the top of the group table.

Damaris Egurrola gave the Dutch, a team hit by injury and illness, a seventh-minute lead with a fine header from a corner. Nine minutes later, Stefanie van der Gragt doubled the lead with another goal.

But Portugal refused to give up and showed some remarkable resistance.

Carole Costa scored a goal via the penalty in the 38th minute of the game to make it 2-1. At half-time, Portugal was trailing by a goal in the game.

Two minutes after the break, Diana Silva made things even for Portugal, heading home a fine cross from Costa.

The Dutch could have got the lead thanks to Jill Roord but her effort was ruled out for offside after a VAR review. In the 62nd minute, Van De Donk netted the decider, collecting the ball on box's edge and curling it into the far corner to make it 3-2 in favour of Netherlands.

Netherlands are currently having four points in two games, equal with Sweden. Sweden gained their first win against Switzerland by 2-1. Netherlands will play Switzerland in their final game while Portugal will face off against Sweden. Both concluding games will take place on July 17.

Teenage Everton midfielder Hanna Bennison's decider goal in the second half helped Sweden clinch their first win of the competition against Switzerland at Bramall Lane.

Sweden started off the game well but had a scare in the ninth minute after their opponent was awarded a penalty due to a foul, but after looking at the pitchside monitor, the referee overturned her decision.

Fridolina Rolfo was troubling the Swiss with her gameplay. The first half was goalless. She continued playing well after the break, with her effort missing the top corner. But in the 53rd minute of the match, she netted the first goal for her side, tucking the ball into the bottom left corner of the goal.

Ramona Bachmann hit with an equaliser just two minutes later, hitting a curling shot into the top corner.

Switzerland tried to make most of their chances for the next few minutes but Bennison's strike in 79th-minute was the final goal of the game, making it 2-1 in favour of Sweden. Sweden could have added a third in the 87th minute but the goal by Rebecka Blomqvist was chalked off for offside. Nonetheless, Sweden had finished on the winning side. (ANI)

