Karachi, Nov 5 (PTI) The Cricket Management Committee (CMC), running the Pakistan Cricket Board affairs, has been given a three-month extension by the patron in chief, Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar.

The Ministry of sports issued a notification, confirming the extension to the 12-member CMC, headed by Zaka Ashraf but made it clear that it was final extension.

The extension order came on the day Pakistan beat New Zealand in a rain-hit match to remain in contention for a semi-final spot in the World Cup.

The announcement came just a few minutes after the PCB initially issued a press release that rejected speculations that Zaka had got an extension. That statement was withdrawn and the PCB then confirmed the extension.

With general elections due to be held on February 8 next year, it is a known fact that the new government will appoint a new Chairman to head the PCB cricket, one of the most prestigious institutions in the country.

The fresh notification said that Zaka-led CMC will have to conduct elections for the new board of governors and the Chairman's post in the next three months which was also the primary task given to it when it was first announced in July.

Zaka has in recent times faced a lot of criticism for the way he has handled things in the PCB with dozens of new appointments attributed to him since he took power in July.

Zaka, on his part, has insisted several times that the Pakistan squad was selected by chief selector Inzamam ul Haq and captain Babar Azam and all cricketing decisions made by his predecessor, Najam Sethi including the appointment of the coaches etc were not his responsibility.

Two of the current CMC members, Mustafa Ramadan and Zulfiqar Malik have written to the ministry, complaining about Zaka taking unconstitutional and illegal decisions as Chairman.

