Spotify Allows Staff to Work from Home Until 2021

Washington D.C. [USA], May 21 (ANI): Joining a growing list of tech giants that have expanded their work from home policies over COVID-19 pandemic, the online music streaming application Spotify allowed its staff to work from home till the end of this year. According to TechCrunch, the new policy can be availed by all employees of the tech giant across the globe. Spotify runs its operations in 79 countries. Earlier in the week, the micro-blogging site Twitter allowed its staff to work from home forever. (ANI)

