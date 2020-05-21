Super Cyclone Amphan Weakens to Cyclonic Storm, Centred over Bangladesh: IMD

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 21 (ANI): The "super cyclonic storm" Amphan has moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 27 kilometres per hour during the past six hours, further weakened into a "cyclonic storm" and lay centred on Thursday over Bangladesh."The super cyclonic storm 'Amphan' moved north northeastwards with a speed of 27 kmph during past 6 hours, further weakened into a cyclonic storm and lay centred today at 5.30 am over Bangladesh near Lat. 24.7°N and Long. 89.5°E about 270 km north-northeast of Kolkata, 150 km south of Dhubri and 110 km south-southeast of Rangpur (Bangladesh)," stated IMD Bhubaneswar in a bulletin."It is very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards and weaken further into a deep depression during next 3 hours and into a depression during subsequent 6 hours," IMD added.It has also issued a heavy rainfall warning for Assam and Meghalaya stating that light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places very likely over the western districts of Assam and Meghalaya on May 21."Squally wind, speed reaching 30 to 40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph very likely over Meghalaya and West Assam during next 12 hours," it stated.Meanwhile, at least seven people were killed as cyclone Amphan made landfall along the coastline of India and Bangladesh on Wednesday, reported Dhaka Tribune. (ANI)

