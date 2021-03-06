Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who was busy shooting for her upcoming outing Tejas, recently revealed that she has completed the Mumbai schedule of the film. Kangana also shared that she will be moving on to shoot other portions of the movie in Delhi and Rajasthan. The actor took to Twitter on Friday to share some behind-the-scenes pictures from the shoot of the forthcoming film. An elated Kangana tweeted, "Successfully completed #Tejas mumbai schedule now heading to Delhi and Rajasthan soon for upcoming schedules... Thank you everyone for your love and blessings." Kangana Ranaut Meets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Seeks Blessings for Upcoming Film Tejas.

Kangana will be seen playing an air force pilot in the movie, which has been written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara. The film is being bankrolled by RSVP Movies, the production house that had also produced the blockbuster military drama Uri: The Surgical Strike. The Indian Air Force was the first of the country's defence forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016. The film takes inspiration from this landmark event. The Panga actor who feels honoured to play the character of a fighter pilot had earlier stated, "Very often the sacrifices made by our brave women in uniform go unnoticed by the nation. Kangana Ranaut Hosts Dinner for Tejas Director Sarvesh Mewara and They Have a Blast (Watch Video).

Check Out Kangana Ranaut's Tweet Below:

Successfully completed #Tejas mumbai schedule now heading to Delhi and Rajasthan soon for upcoming schedules... Thank you everyone for your love and blessings 🙏 pic.twitter.com/uZcRL3lFKV — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 5, 2021

Tejas is a film where I have the honour of playing the role of one such Air Force pilot who puts country before self. I hope we instill a sense of patriotism and pride in the youth of today with this film. I am looking forward to the journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie on this one." Apart from Tejas, Kangana will also be seen in 'Thalaivi', a biopic on actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa. Apart from this she also has Dhaakad and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda in the pipeline. Kangana has also signed up to play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama.

