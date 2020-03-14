Telangana Govt Proposes for 6 Airports, Feasibility Being Studied: AAI Chairman

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 13 (ANI): Airport Authority of India (AAI) chairman Arvind Singh on Friday said that the Telangana government has proposed for six more airports in the state.Speaking to ANI about the state government's proposal, Singh said, "The state government has proposed for six more airports in Telangana for which the AAI is studying its feasibility. We have appointed an agency regarding this.""The study is expected to conclude in three months. Following this, the state government has to make a decision whether this will be done by them or the AAI or by PPP," he added.He also said that Warangal airport will be a part of the UDAN scheme. (ANI)

