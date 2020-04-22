Telangana Minister Honours Sanitation Workers, Partakes Lunch

Hyderabad, Apr 22 (PTI) Appreciating the role played by sanitation workers in the COVID-19 fight, Telangana Municipal Administration and IT Minister K T Rama Rao on Wednesdy had lunch with them here, officials said.

Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, also served food to some of the Disaster Response Force (DRF) personnel of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) at the civic body office here.

On the occasion, he said the state government was providing incentives, besides full salary to the sanitation, entomology and DRF personnel, he said.

"Was a pleasure to have my lunch today along with the GHMC frontline warriors today. Thanked them for their fabulous efforts as #TelanganaFightsCorona", Rama Rao tweeted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)