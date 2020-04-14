There Are 602 Dedicated COVID-19 Hospitals in Country: Health Ministry

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): There are 602 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals having 1,06,719 isolation beds and 12,024 ICU beds across the country, said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, here on Tuesday."Prime Ministry Narendra Modi has asked us to improve health care infrastructure. We have readied 602 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals having 1,06,719 isolation beds and 12,024 ICU beds in the country with the help of state government," said Aggarwal during the daily media briefing on the coronavirus pandemic.He said PM Modi has asked the support of all for seven things: Take good care of the old and sick person. Follow COVID-19 guidelines, social guidelines. Increase immunity by following tips by Ayush Ministry. Download AarogyaSetu mobile app. Donate and care to poor people. No layoffs. Respect the doctor, nurses, police.Aggarwal said that the main focus of the government is to break the chain of transmission of the coronavirus."Our major effort is done to break the chain of transmission of coronavirus. If no COVID-19 case is reported for 28 days from a specific area, we can say that we have been able to break the chain of transmission. We are promoting lockdown and social distancing to break this chain," he said.He further said that if we analyse death data, we will find that co-morbidities and elderly age have emerged as primary risk factors. "COVID-19 cases among young have higher cure rate," he added.With 1,211 fresh cases of coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country has reached 10,363 including 339 deaths, said Lav Aggarwal.As many as 1,036 people have recovered from the disease so far, said Aggarwal during the daily media briefing on the coronavirus. "In one day, 179 people were diagnosed and found cured," he added."A total of 10,363 confirmed cases have been reported in India including 339 deaths and 1,036 people, who were COVID-19 positive have recovered. Out of the total deaths, 31 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours," said Aggarwal.Aggarwal said that an evaluation of each district and city will be done till April 20."An evaluation of each district and city will be done till April 20 in which it will be evaluated what measures did that authorities take in these cities and districts to combat COVID-19," he said."Based on the results of this litmus test approach, permission will be granted for some selective activities to those districts and cities which controlled the situation effectively. Detailed guidelines will be issued soon," he added. (ANI)

