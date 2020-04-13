Three More People in Kerala Test Positive for Coronavirus

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 13 (ANI): Three more people in Kerala tested positive for novel coronavirus disease on Monday, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan."With 3 new COVID-19 cases, the total number of cases in the state has reached 378," said Vijayan at a press conference.Giving a break-up of the three confirmed COVID-19 cases, he said, "Of the 3 cases, 2 are from Kannur and 1 is from Palakkad."He further said, "Till date, 15,683 samples tested, out of which 14,829 tested negative."However, the total number of positive cases is decreasing, the Chief Minister added.According to a recent update by the Ministery of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in the country has reached 9352. (ANI)

