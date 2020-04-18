Three-pronged Strategy Helped Kerala Flatten COVID-19 Curve: Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 18 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said that Kerala had adopted a three-pronged strategy that has helped the state to flatten the COVID-19 curve.Speaking to ANI, Vijayan said that as far as healthcare interventions go, "Firstly, the state adopted stringent measures to limit interaction between people, so that the transmission of the virus can be curtailed. Second, we resorted to large scale testing as the WHO has been repeatedly exhorting nations to test more and more people to identify the affected, combined with tracing of contacts to isolate and observe them.""Third, we carried out specialised treatment protocols to cure COVID-19 patients. This is the three-pronged strategy that has helped us to flatten the curve," he added.Elaborating on the health infrastructure in the state, the Chief Minister said the "social fabric" build has immensely contributed in these trying times of COVID-19."Right from the days of us assuming power in Kerala, we have been focusing on public health. As a result of that, we have a well-knit structure of public health maintenance and a strong network of public health centres that ensure the wellbeing of the public at large even at the grass-root level."It is against this backdrop that we, the present government launched 'Aardram Mission' that was meant to raise the overall medical facilities provided to the people. As a result of that intervention by the government, many of PHCs started working as family health centres. This ensured a higher level of medical facility to each and every family," he added.He said that during the COVID-19 crisis, the people of Kerala have stood in unison and wholeheartedly adhered to all the directions issued by the state government."Many went into quarantine voluntarily while many assessed the risk on their own and contacted the control rooms. Several others volunteered to assist the Health Department and local self-governments in their respective interventions. This selfless cooperation of our general public has played a major role in keeping Kerala safe thus far, and it needs to be acknowledged," Vijayan said.The Chief Minister, however, underlined that it is too soon to assume that the state was out of danger."We ought to maintain strict vigil and continue on with the interventions. Till those who are undergoing treatment are fully cured and those under observation complete their quarantine period, we cannot let our guard down one bit," he added.According to the Union Health Ministry on Saturday evening, Kerala has 396 confirmed COVID-19 cases, out of which 255 patients have been cured and discharged, while three deaths have been reported due to the infection so far in the state. (ANI)

