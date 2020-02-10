Timothee Chalamet Raises Style Quotient at Oscars Red Carpet

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

California [US], Feb 10 (ANI): 'Little Women' star Timothee Chalamet made a style statement as he walked down the red carpet at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday (local time).Making a striking appearance on the red carpet, the actor chose to wear a dapper coat and pant combination.Chalamet looked smart as he donned a Prada navy blue jacket with matching pants and his hair slicked back.'Little Women' is up for multiple awards, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay.Till now, Brad Pitt took home the best-supporting actor in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, while 'Toy Story 4' won the best-animated feature film and 'Parasite' in the category of the best original screenplay. (ANI)

