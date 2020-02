Burdwan (West Bengal) [India], Feb 5 (ANI): Rathin Biswas, a TMC worker, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Burdwan on Tuesday evening.TMC has alleged that BJP is behind the incident.Biswas' body has been sent to a hospital for post-mortem.Police investigation is underway. (ANI)

