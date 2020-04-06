Top Foreign Stories at 1750 FGN21 VIRUS-US-LD TRUMP

World. (File Image)

London, Apr 6 (PTI) Britain's Queen Elizabeth II made a special reference to heart-warming stories coming out of different parts of the world, including the Commonwealth, during her historic address as a rallying call for resilience during the coronavirus pandemic which has killed nearly 70,000 people worldwide. By Aditi Khanna

FGN42 VIRUS-FRANCE-LD RECESSION

France heading for worst recession since WWII: minister

Paris:France is likely to see its deepest recession since the end of World War II this year because of the coronavirus crisis, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire warned on Monday. (AFP)

FGN39 VIRUS-JAPAN-2NDLD EMERGENCY

Japan PM proposes state of emergency over virus, USD 1-trillion stimulus

Tokyo: Japan's prime minister on Monday proposed a state of emergency for several major regions seeing a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, as well as a stimulus package worth $1 trillion to cushion the impact on the world's third-biggest economy. (AFP)

FGN11 VIRUS-CHINA New COVID-19 cases rose to 39 in China; Beijing to be under long-term epidemic control

Beijing: China has reported 39 new coronavirus cases, including 38 imported ones, as the number of asymptomatic cases also surged, raising concern of a second wave of the COVID-19 infections mainly from Chinese returning home despite drastic containment efforts, health officials said on Monday.

FGN5 VIRUS-TRUMP-LD JOHNSON

Trump extends best wishes to Johnson; says will recover from coronavirus

Washington: US President Donald Trump has extended his well wishes to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was admitted to a hospital for further coronavirus tests after testing positive last month.

FGN47 VIRUS-US-2NDLD TIGER COVID-19: Female tiger tests positive for coronavirus in US' zoo

New York: Nadia, a 4-year-old female Malayan tiger at the popular Bronx Zoo here has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, probably infected by an asymptomatic employee, in what is believed to be the first known case of an animal infected with COVID-19 in the US, raising new questions about human-to-animal transmission of the deadly virus.

FGN28 VIRUS-SINGAPORE-BUDGET

Singapore announces additional budget to support coronavirus-hit economy

Singapore: Singapore on Monday announced an additional budget of SGD 5.1 billion (USD 3.5 billion) to support jobs and mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the country's economy, days after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced the closure of most workplaces as part of his "decisive move" to contain the spread of the deadly disease.

