Tottenham Board to Take Salary Reductions Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

London [UK], April 13 (ANI): Tottenham on Monday announced that only the board will take salary reductions while all non-playing staff, whether full-time, casual or furloughed, will receive 100 percent of their pay for April and May."In these uncertain times, we have to ensure we are in a position to meet our financial obligations and protect the Club's ability to be able to operate when football returns. However, we also need, importantly, to support our wider communities and the NHS. This has been a week when we have worked hard to do both," Tottenham said in a statement."In our last update, we said we would keep our position under review, especially in the context of revised budgets and cost-cutting. Having done so we have decided that all non-playing staff, whether full-time, casual or furloughed, will receive 100 percent of their pay for April and May. Only the Board will take salary reductions," it added.Also, the club said it is "acutely aware" that many supporters were against the decision they made regarding furloughing staff who could not carry out their jobs from home.The club's chairman Daniel Levy said they regret any concern caused during an anxious time."The criticism the Club has received over the last week has been felt all the more keenly because of our track record of good works and our huge sense of responsibility to care for those that rely on us, particularly locally," Levy said in a statement."It was never our intent, as custodians, to do anything other than put measures in place to protect jobs whilst the Club sought to continue to operate in a self-sufficient manner during uncertain times. We regret any concern caused during an anxious time and hope the work our supporters will see us doing in the coming weeks, as our stadium takes on a whole new purpose, will make them proud of their club," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)