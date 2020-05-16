Two Mumbai Returnees Test Positive for COVID-19 in Manipur

Imphal, May 16 (PTI) A 75-year-old woman and a 48- year-old man have tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur, taking the total number of active cases in the state to four, officials said on Saturday.

The two persons had recently arrived from Mumbai, where one of them underwent treatment at the Tata Memorial Hospital, they said.

They reached Imphal on May 14 in a hired vehicle and were placed under quarantine at the RD Wing in Lamphel, which had been set up to quarantine patients returning from other states following treatment.

On Friday, a nursing professional, who was under quarantine, tested positive and was shifted to an isolation ward of Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences here.

Manipur was declared a zero positive COVID-19 state by Chief Minister N Biren Singh on April 19, after two coronavirus patients recovered.

