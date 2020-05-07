Two Persons Can Travel in a Car for Immersion of Ashes in Haridwar: Uttarakhand Minister

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 7 (ANI): Uttarakhand Minister Madan Kaushik on Thursday said that two persons can now travel in a car for immersion of ashes in Haridwar.Earlier the government had imposed a ban on such travel due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the country."In Haridwar, 2 persons can now travel in a car and come for immersion of ashes. It was banned in Haridwar due to the lockdown, in which the government has now given relaxations," Kaushik said.According to the official data, a total of 61 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Uttarakhand while the country has reported 52,952 cases with 1,783 deaths. (ANI)

