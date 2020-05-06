UP Hikes VAT on Petrol by Rs 2 Per Litre, Re 1 Per Litre on Diesel

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna on Wednesday said that value-added tax (VAT) has been increased by Rs 2 per litre on petrol and Re 1 per litre on diesel.The new rates will be applicable from today midnight.Khanna also said: "There is an increase of Rs 5 on domestic liquor. So, the liquor which used to be of Rs 65 will now be sold for Rs 70. The bottle of Rs 75 would now cost Rs 80.""So far as foreign liquor is concerned, Rs 10 has been increased on the bottle of 180 ml. Bottles between 180 ml to 500 ml will now cost Rs 20 more. The price of the bottles of 500 ml or more has been increased by Rs 30," he said.The Centre on Tuesday raised excise duties on petrol by Rs 10 per litre and Rs 13 per litre on diesel.The Delhi government has also increased the VAT on petrol by Rs 1.67 a litre and diesel by a steep Rs 7.10 per litre. In Haryana, VAT on petrol has been hiked by Re 1 per litre and Rs 1.1 per litre. (ANI)

