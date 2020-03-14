UP Legislative Council Polls: Sanjeev Kumar Singh Cong Candidate from Varanasi Graduates Seat

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) The Congress on Friday announced that Sanjeev Kumar Singh will be its candidate for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council election from Varanasi Graduates constituency.

"Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi has approved the name of Shri Sanjeev Kumar Singh as party candidate for the forthcoming election to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council from Varanasi Graduates Constituency," the party said in a statement.

Varanasi Division Graduates constituency is one of the 90 legislative council seats in Uttar Pradesh. It covers Varanasi Chandauli and Ghazipur districts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)