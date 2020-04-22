Vietnam Loosens Restrictions; No Reported Deaths

World. (File Image)

Hanoi, Apr 23 (AP) Vietnam will loosen travel restrictions as the country lifts a nationwide shutdown after no new COVID-19 cases were reported the past week.

The government announced the confinement order will be lifted starting Thursday in most cities and provinces except in the capital Hanoi, which has nearly half of the country's 268 infections. Vietnam is among a few countries with no reported deaths from the virus.

The government requests people carry on social distancing and bans public gathering of more than 20 people, in-dining restaurants and other nonessential business will remain closed. In several provinces where no infection was reported, schools will be reopened.

Students will be scanned for temperature before entering the premises.

“We have basically contained the situation, but we must stay alert and take very careful steps when reopening the country,” deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam said.

Vietnam shut down its border with China in January, stopped international arrivals in mid-March and vigorously carried out contact tracing down to commune level. (AP) AMS AMS 04221737 NNNNgen.

3:40 p.m.

Over 2,600 women are making face masks in Assam to tackle shortage.

3:31 p.m.

Seven workers trek home to reach UP's Balrampur from Jhansi, walking 500 kilometres.

3:26 p.m.

In UP's Bahraich, headmistress of village school takes classes via WhatsApp.

2:41 p.m.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) hands over 2,000 personal protective equipment kits and masks to the Delhi Metro unit of the CISF for protection against COVID-19.

2:19 p.m.

UN condemns killing of WHO staffer in Myanmar transporting COVID-19 samples

2:12 p.m.

Eminent academicians from across the country suggest PM Narendra Modi to recruit unemployed science graduates and use biology laboratories to test the samples of persons suspected to be infected with coronavirus.

2:11 p.m.

Staffers of Okhla hospital test negative for coronavirus.

2:11 p.m.

Trump's immigration rhetoric aimed at distracting everyone from COVID-19 failure, says Joe Biden, the Democratic Party's presumptive nominee for the White House.

1:59 p.m.

The UP govt exempts interest on amount payable by industrial and commercial institutions for three months.

1:50 p.m.

Centre recommends increasing bed capacity in Mumbai.

1:48 p.m.

Ajmer shrine spiritual head appeals to Muslims to offer prayers at home during Ramzan.

1:37 p.m.

World could face multiple famines of biblical proportions due to COVID-19, UN body warns.

12:53 p.m.

Seven new cases confirmed in Karnataka as total infections rises to 425.

12:32 p.m.

The authorities have come up with standard operating procedures (SOPs) for pregnant women in the COVID-19 red zone areas across Kashmir as restrictions to combat the coronavirus threat continued in the Valley on Wednesday.

12:26 p.m.

Aviation ministry employee tests positive for coronavirus.

12:20 p.m.

Rajasthan records 64 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the state's virus tally to 1,799.

12:12 p.m.

China should come forward with "real evidence" and tell the world about where and how the deadly coronavirus developed, US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien says.

12:11 p.m.

India co-sponsors resolution calling for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.

11:54 p.m.

Coronavirus cases cross 800 mark in AP as 56 more people test positive.

11:29 a.m.

CRPF jawan tests positive for COVID-19 and is admitted to Delhi hospital.

11:22 a.m.

Two city-based professionals, who were working from home and using the Zoom video calling app, allegedly received ransomware threats, demanding payments in bitcoins, police say.

11:19 a.m.

Coronavirus may be aided by body's own immune response to enter more cells, study says.

11:17 a.m.

Gujarat records 94 new COVID-19 cases and five more succumbing to coronavirus as state tally jumps to 2,272 cases and 95 deaths.

11:06 a.m.

US State Missouri files lawsuit against China on coronavirus handling.

10:31 a.m.

WHO becoming tool of 'Chinese propaganda', US says.

10:22 a.m.

Three persons test positive for COVID-19 in Bhadrak.

10:00 a.m.

Death toll due to COVID-19 touches 640, as the number of cases rise to 19,984 in India.

9:58 a.m.

Panel to examine if privacy and sensitive data of COVID-19 patients are protected.

9:56 a.m.

Lockdown gives time for Mumbai's busy rail network maintenance.

9:53 a.m.

The West Bengal government says it will abide by Centre's orders on lockdown.

9:43 a.m.

US President Donald Trump threatens to terminate the trade deal with China if Beijing did not honour its provisions in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that originated in the country.

9:31 a.m.

US will have a second wave of coronavirus, health official says.

9:07 a.m.

China steps-up testing at borders as imported coronavirus cases cross 1,600.

8:22 a.m.

Trump suspends issuing of new green cards for 60 days. PTI

