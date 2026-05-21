Viksit Bharat 2047 Our Commitment, Not Mere Slogan: PM Narendra Modi Chairs Council of Ministers’ Meeting

New Delhi, May 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired the meeting of the Council of Ministers at Seva Teerth in the national capital. According to a BJP leader, "During the meeting, presentations were made by several key ministries, including Agriculture, Forest, Labour, Road Transport, Corporate Affairs, External Affairs, Commerce, and Power." Addressing the ministers, Prime Minister Modi emphasised the need for faster decision-making and efficient governance. He stressed that files should move quickly without unnecessary delays and called for maximising productivity in the minimum time. He also urged ministries to bring greater simplicity in governance and place a stronger focus on reforms.

Reiterating the government's long-term vision, the Prime Minister said that "Viksit Bharat 2047" is not merely a slogan but the government's commitment. Ministries that ranked lower in performance evaluations were advised to take corrective measures and improve their functioning. The Council of Ministers also congratulated Prime Minister Modi on the successful five-nation visit. External Affairs Minister briefed the meeting on the outcomes and significance of the Prime Minister's five-country tour. PM Narendra Modi Pushes for ‘Care Economy’, Youth Empowerment at Post-Budget Webinar on ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ (Watch Video).

The Prime Minister also directed ministers to actively reach out to the public and highlight the achievements of the government over the past 12 years. According to sources, the meeting was viewed as an important midterm stocktaking of the government's performance. The high-level gathering was attended by Union Cabinet ministers, ministers of state with independent charge, and ministers of state. The meeting began today at 5 pm. National Science Day 2026: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings, Says We Celebrate Spirit of Research, Innovation That Drives Nation Forward.

The meeting comes amid rising global concerns over energy security and increasing fuel prices linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime trade route. The Council of Ministers includes 30 cabinet ministers, excluding the Prime Minister, five ministers of state (independent charge) and 36 ministers of state. The ministers' meeting came shortly after Prime Minister Modi concluded his five-nation official tour covering the UAE, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy.

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