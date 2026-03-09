New Delhi, March 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the post-Budget webinar titled 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas – Fulfilling Aspirations of People', emphasising the role of sectors such as education, health, tourism, skills, sports and culture in meeting the expectations of citizens. During his address, the Prime Minister said these sectors serve as important channels through which public aspirations are realised and therefore require focussed discussion and policy attention.

“The medium of public aspirations is education, skills, health, tourism, sports and culture. That is why we are discussing these important aspects in this webinar,” PM Modi said. PM Narendra Modi To Address Post-Budget Webinar on ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ Today To Discuss Ways To Implement Government Policies Effectively.

Highlighting developments in the healthcare sector, the Prime Minister said India is moving towards a comprehensive approach that focusses on preventive and holistic healthcare. He noted that the country has significantly strengthened its health infrastructure in recent years.

“Currently, India is developing a comprehensive vision focussed on preventive and holistic health. In recent years, the nation has enhanced its health infrastructure. Numerous medical colleges have been established in hundreds of districts. The Ayushman Bharat scheme and Arogya Mandirs have improved access to healthcare services in rural areas. Our practices of yoga and Ayurveda are becoming increasingly popular on a global scale,” he said. PM Narendra Modi Praises India’s Nari Shakti, Says Women Are Breaking Stereotypes and Driving Nation-Building.

PM Modi also drew attention to what he described as an important emerging sector -- the care economy. According to him, demographic changes and rising global demand for caregivers are likely to create significant employment opportunities.

“The population of senior citizens in the country is expected to rise significantly over the next decade. Additionally, there is a substantial demand for caregivers in many parts of the world. As a result, new skill-based job opportunities are arising for millions of young people in the health sector,” he said.

Encouraging experts participating in the webinar, the Prime Minister urged them to contribute ideas and suggestions for strengthening the training ecosystem in the country, particularly in the health sector.

He called on specialists to recommend new training models and partnerships that could improve skill development and enhance the capacity of India’s healthcare workforce.

PM Modi also referred to the growing role of telemedicine in improving healthcare access for people living in remote and far-flung areas. While acknowledging the progress made so far, he stressed that the potential of telemedicine needs to be expanded further.

The Prime Minister also spoke about what he described as a changing mindset among the country’s youth, noting that young people across regions are increasingly eager to innovate and pursue new opportunities.

“The youth of India, be it from any regional area, wants to do something new. This new mindset of the new generation is the biggest wealth of the country. To capitalise on it, we have to enhance and upgrade our education system. The New Education Policy has already worked on the basis of the new system. But now, it is important for the curriculum to be upgraded with the times, linking it with the real-world economy. We will have to focus on AI, manufacturing, automation, digital economy and design-driven economy,” he said.

Emphasising the importance of empowering young people, the Prime Minister said that the country must provide new opportunities to the youth so that their potential can be fully realised.

“The youth power becomes national power only when it is healthy, disciplined and filled with confidence,” he said.

Speaking about sports development, PM Modi said the government has been strengthening sports infrastructure across the country in preparation for upcoming international events.

“The Commonwealth Games are going to be held in the country in the next few years. The country is also busy preparing for the Olympics. In such a situation, we must identify and nurture young athletes. Only then will India be able to fly high in international competitions,” he added.

