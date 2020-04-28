West Bengal Orthopaedic Association Demands State Honour for Doctor Who Died from COVID-19

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 28 (ANI): West Bengal Orthopaedic Association has demanded state honour for a 69-year-old doctor, who died due to COVID-19.The deceased, named Dr Sisirkumar Mandal, was a senior Orthopaedic surgeon.According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 697 coronavirus cases in West Bengal including 20 deaths. (ANI)

