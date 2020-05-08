Will Make All Possible Efforts to Ensure No One Remains Thirsty in Summers: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 8 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has directed for a smooth supply of drinking water and to speed up the repairing works of hand pumps and tube wells in the summer season.Gehlot on Thursday was reviewing the drinking water arrangements across the state through video conferencing.He said, "The demand for water will increase in summers and the state government's priority is that people should get uninterrupted supply of drinking water. We will make all possible efforts that no one remains thirsty in this summer season."According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, Gehlot directed officials to make an action plan to reduce the time in such areas where drinking water is supplied once in three days and ensure that people get water at least once in 48 hours."The Chief Minister has asked to ensure the supply of quality drinking water and be prepared to supply drinking water through tankers in case of demand. He has asked to give approval for hand pump and tube well whenever required and complete the reparsing works on time. He stressed on water conservation along with water harvesting," the statement read.The Chief Minister said that a large number of labourers has become unemployed during the lockdown. The Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Water Resources and Energy Department should search for possibilities to give work to these labourers under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in their projects.Gehlot also directed to ensure adequate electricity supply by repairing the power lines that have been damaged recently in the dust storm, the statement further said. (ANI)

