Washington [US], February 7 (ANI): One person was killed and several others were injured in a shooting at a suburban Chicago hotel, CNN reported citing the police.

Officers responded to the Indian Lakes Hotel in Bloomingdale, Illinois, at 2:35 am following reports of shots being fired on the fifth floor, the Bloomingdale Police Department said.

Several people were fleeing from the hotel when the officers arrived, who later searched the hotel and found multiple apparent gunshot victims.

One gunshot victim was pronounced dead at a hospital, while the police did not provide details on the condition of other victims, CNN reported.

Further investigation is underway by the Bloomingdale Police Department and the DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigation Team. (ANI)

