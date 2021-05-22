Beijing [China], May 22 (ANI): A strong, shallow quake shook the southwestern Chinese province of Yunnan killing at least 3 people and injuring 27.

A series of over 160 tremors were registered in Yunnan's Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture on late Friday-early Saturday, with the most powerful of them having a 6.9 magnitude, taking the lives of 3 and injuring 27, reported Sputnik.

According to rescue services, the disaster hit the area with a population of more than 72,000 people, over 13,000 buildings were damaged and 89 of them fully destroyed, Sputnik reported citing China Central Television report.

On Friday, a separate magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck the Qinghai province in northwestern China. No victims or damage have been reported yet. (ANI)

