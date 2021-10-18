Kathmandu [Nepal], October 18 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale hit Nepal's Sindhupalchowk district on Monday.

The epicentre of the earthquake lies at the Sindhupalchowk district of Central Nepal, according to Nepal Seismological Centre.

Also Read | Global COVID-19 Caseload Tops 240.6 Million, Deaths Surge to More Than 4.89 Million: Johns Hopkins University.

No casualties and damage to properties have been reported yet. Yesterday too, a mild 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal's western Gorkha district.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Macabre, Popular Game in China, Sparks Concerns From Chinese Government Officials About Its 'Gory Content'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)