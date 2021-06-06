Beijing, Jun 6 (PTI) All eight miners who went missing following a gas outburst at a coal mine in China were rescued on Sunday while the death toll has climbed to four in a similar accident in another mine in the country.

All the eight workers who had gone missing after a coal and gas outburst in a coal mine in Jixi City of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Saturday were found alive and lifted to safety, state-run CGTN TV reported.

The accident happened at a coal mine in Jixi at 12:07 p.m. on Saturday.

Meanwhile, four mine workers were found dead and four others are still missing after a gas outburst in a coal mine in central China's Henan Province, local authorities said on Sunday, sate-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The accident took place on Friday in the coal mine operated by Hebi Coal and Electric Co. Ltd. in Hebi City, Henan.

Of the 355 people working underground, 347 were brought safely to the surface. Search and rescue efforts are underway, the report said.

