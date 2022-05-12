Kathmandu, May 11 (PTI) An earthquake measuring 5.3 was felt in western Nepal's sparsely populated Sudurpaschim Province on Wednesday. No loss of life or property was reported.

The tremors were felt at 10:18 am, with its epicentre in India, 30 km from Darchula district, according to the Seismological Centre in Surkhet.

The quake was also felt in Darchula, Bajhang and Dadeldhura districts.

There were no reports of any damage or casualties.

The tremor brought back memories of the devastating 2015 Gorkha earthquake.

In April 2015, a devastating earthquake of 7.8-magnitude rocked Nepal, killing nearly 9,000 people and wounding nearly 22,000 others. It also damaged over 800,000 houses and buildings.

