Washington, Dec 1 (PTI) An influential association representing Indian-origin doctors in the United States on Wednesday condemned the incidents of physical violence against physicians in Kerala.

"AAPI is very concerned by the recent and ongoing assaults on Doctors and Medical Professionals in India and joins American Kerala Medical Graduates Association (AKMG ) and Kerala Medical Post Graduates Association in condemning the recent physical assault on a female Doctor at Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College on November 23rd that was caught on the CCTV," said Dr Ravi Kolli, president of American Association of Physicians of India Origin (AAPI) said.

The AAPI leadership stands in solidarity with its fellow physicians and medical professionals, who are on the front line, work very hard, day and night to serve and take care of patients diligently and dutifully, Dr Kolli said.

Similar incidents are happening in Punjab as well, he said.

Quoting media reports last month that pointed to a very "grim" situation in Punjab, Kolli said it is shocking to learn of "recent incidents of physical assaults and misconduct" that have once again instilled a sense of fear in the mind of on-duty medical staff.

As per the data compiled by the Punjab Civil Medical Services (PCMS) Association, over 400 incidents of violence against medical staff, including doctors, have been reported over the past two years, he said.

