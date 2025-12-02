Ajman [UAE], December 2 (ANI/WAM): The Emirate of Ajman has marked a significant achievement by officially entering the Guinness World Records. This follows the successful formation of the world's largest celebratory phrase using vehicles, where 603 automobiles were precisely arranged to spell out the message, "EID AL ETIHAD UAE 54."

The impressive and highly coordinated event was held under the patronage of Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Department of Tourism, Culture, and Information.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Expresses Condolences to Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake Over Loss of Lives Due to Cyclone Ditwah, Assures India’s Continued Support Under Operation Sagar Bandhu.

This accomplishment, which coincides with the UAE's 54th Eid Al Etihad celebrations, has been acclaimed by the Guinness judging panel that extended high praise for the outstanding precision and organisational caliber demonstrated throughout the event.

Coordinating the synchronised movement of 603 vehicles to construct a legible phrase of this scale was acknowledged as an unprecedented feat, underscoring Ajman's capability to execute world-class events with remarkable visual impact.

Also Read | ‘India and Israel Have a Common Enemy’: Will Be Good if India Designates Hamas As Terrorist Group, Says Israeli Defence Forces.

The event was organised collaboratively by the Ajman Transportation Authority, Ajman Holding, and Rayaat company. All participating entities were presented with official certificates from Guinness World Records, recognising the new record, which celebrates their efforts in presenting this national occasion in a distinguished manner that profoundly reflects the joy and pride in the achievements of the UAE Union. (ANI/WAM)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)