Washington DC [US], March 14 (ANI): President Donald Trump on Saturday said the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) carried out a massive "bombing raid" on military targets on Kharg Island in Iran, claiming the operation "totally obliterated" every military site on the island.

In a post on Truth Social, he said the strike was carried out on his orders and asserted that it was one of the most powerful bombing raids in the region's history.

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"Moments ago, at my direction, the United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East, and totally obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran's crown jewel, Kharg Island," Trump said.

He added that the United States deliberately avoided striking oil infrastructure on the island.

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"Our Weapons are the most powerful and sophisticated that the World has ever known but, for reasons of decency, I have chosen NOT to wipe out the Oil Infrastructure on the Island," he said.

Trump also warned that the decision could change if shipping in the strategic Strait of Hormuz remains disrupted.

"However, should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision. During my First Term, and currently, I rebuilt our Military into the Most Lethal, Powerful, and Effective Force, by far, anywhere in the World," he said.

The US president added that Iran would not be able to stop American military strikes.

"Iran has NO ability to defend anything that we want to attack --There is nothing they can do about it!" he said.

Trump reiterated that Tehran would not be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons.

"Iran will NEVER have a nuclear weapon, nor will it have the ability to threaten the United States of America, the Middle East or, for that matter, the World!"

He also warned Iran's military and its allies to surrender.

"Iran's Military, and all others involved with this Terrorist Regime, would be wise to lay down their arms, and save what's left of their country, which isn't much!" he said.

Earlier, the United States CENTCOM said B-2 stealth bombers had taken off to carry out a mission as part of Operation Epic Fury, aimed at "eliminating threats" posed by the Iranian "regime" and preventing the Persian Gulf country from rebuilding its capabilities in the future.

CENTCOM said the bombers launched to deliver long-range firepower during the operation. (ANI)

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