West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Phase 2 Voting: Polling Underway for 142 Seats; Mamata Banerjee Faces Suvendu Adhikari in High-Stakes Bhabanipur Battle

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Voting for the second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 commenced at 7:00 am today. In this decisive round, polling is being conducted across the remaining 142 constituencies of the 294-member Assembly. This phase follows a high-turnout first phase on April 23 and will determine the political future of several heavyweights, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Phase 2 Voting: How To Vote, Check Name in Voter List? How To Find Polling Station? Know Everything Here Ahead of April 29.

The spotlight remains firmly on the Bhabanipur constituency, where a high-stakes battle is underway between Mamata Banerjee (AITC) and Suvendu Adhikari (BJP). In an unusual tactical move, Adhikari is contesting from two seats: Bhabanipur and his stronghold Nandigram, where he is the sitting MLA. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has deployed over 800 companies of central forces to ensure a peaceful process across the state, following reports of sporadic incidents during the earlier phase. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Over 3.2 Crore Voters To Decide Fate of 1,448 Candidates in Final Phase of Polls.

Long queues were seen outside booths in Kolkata and North 24 Parganas early this morning. Beyond the Bhabanipur face-off, other key candidates in the fray today include senior ministers Firhad Hakim, Shashi Panja, and Bratya Basu. With over 3.22 crore eligible voters in this phase alone, the outcome will be critical for both the Trinamool Congress’s bid for a fourth term and the BJP’s push for a maiden government in the state. Polling will conclude at 6:00 pm, and the counting of votes for all 294 seats is scheduled for May 4, 2026.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 07:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).