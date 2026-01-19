Balochistan [Pakistan], January 19 (ANI): Hundreds of residents, including political activists, traders and members of civil society, held a protest demonstration in Balochistan's Panjgur on Sunday to voice concern over the surge in kidnapping-for-ransom cases and the worsening law and order situation in the district, Dawn reported.

According to the report, the protest was organised by the All Parties Citizen Action Committee of Makran (APCACM) following the abduction of well-known local figure Gul Jan Rind and several other people from Panjgur. As reported by Dawn, protesters assembled at Bismillah Chowk before marching through the town's main streets, holding placards and banners highlighting their demands and chanting slogans against what they described as government inaction.

The rally was led by APCACM Chairman Nawab Shambay Zai and attended by leaders of various political parties. According to the report, the protest leaders urged the government and law-enforcement agencies to take swift and effective measures to secure the safe release of Shah Nawaz Gul and other abducted persons. They questioned why authorities had failed to trace the victim's mobile phone despite having access to modern technology.

The leaders said the demonstration had a single demand: the safe recovery of all kidnapped individuals in the area, and called for the immediate arrest of those involved in the abductions. They claimed that timely and sincere action by the government, district administration, and law enforcement agencies could have led to Shah Nawaz Gul's recovery by now. The protesters also recalled earlier incidents, including the killing of Waleed Saleh, brother of Rahmat Saleh, noting that those responsible for the crime had yet to be brought to justice.

The demonstrators demanded that the Balochistan chief minister, the inspector general of police, the Makran commissioner, the deputy commissioner of Turbat and the DPO of Turbat take immediate and decisive action to ensure the safe recovery of all abducted persons. (ANI)

