New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen arrived in India on Saturday on a three-day official visit that will include his participation in the Joint Consultative Commission (JCC) between the two countries.

"Warm greetings to FM Dr AK Abdul Momen of Bangladesh @BDMOFA on his arrival in Delhi. He will co-chair the 7th Meeting of the Joint Consultative Commission with EAM @DrSJaishankar tomorrow," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

During the visit, on Sunday, he will attend the 7th Round of the JCC between India and Bangladesh and will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Later on Monday, Momen will meet Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. India and Bangladesh will be holding the 7th Meeting of the JCC in New Delhi on June 19. The JCC will be co-chaired by Jaishankar and Momen.

This will be the first physical JCC meeting convened since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the previous edition held virtually in 2020.

"The JCC will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including cooperation in the wake of Covid-19, border management and security, trade and investment, connectivity, energy, water resources, development partnership, and regional and multilateral issues," the MEA said in a statement.

The Bangladesh Foreign Minister last month met Jaishankar in Guwahati, under Natural Allies in Development and Interdependence (NADI) Asian Confluence River Conclave 2022.

At the last JCC meeting held virtually in September 2020, both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to a peaceful and secure border.

During the meeting, both countries reviewed the expanding connectivity in the road, rail, inland waterways, and ports and agreed to expedite progress in ongoing projects besides.

Last year marked the Golden Jubilee of the Liberation War of Bangladesh and 50 years of diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh.

India and Bangladesh enjoy robust and multifaceted bilateral cooperation in diverse areas, including trade and connectivity, energy and power, water resources, border management, defence and security, culture and people-to-people links. (ANI)

