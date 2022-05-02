Brussels [Belgium], May 2 (ANI/Sputnik): The employees of the Belgian Embassy in Moscow who have been declared persona non grata left the Russian capital on Sunday, Belgian media reported.

"Twelve embassy employees against whom this measure was taken have already returned to Belgium," a spokesperson of the Belgian Foreign Ministry told the Belga news agency on Sunday.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin Set for Cancer Surgery, Will Hand Over Temporary Power to Ex-FSB Chief Nikolai Patrushev: Report.

The diplomats and their family members left Moscow on a Belgian military transport aircraft since there are currently no regular flights between the two countries.

According to the foreign ministry spokesperson, the Belgian embassy in Moscow will remain open despite the reduction in its personnel.

Also Read | Sri Lankan Inflation Rises to 29.8% in April 2022 from 18.7% in March.

In April, Belgian Ambassador to Moscow Mark Michielsen was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry in connection with the decision of Brussels to expel 21 employees of Russian foreign missions in Belgium. In response, Russia declared the employees of the Belgian Embassy in Moscow persona non grata. They were ordered to leave Russia by May 3. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)