Washington, Oct 26 (AP) Boeing reported a USD 3.3 billion loss for the third quarter on Wednesday, as revenue fell short of expectations, it took a huge losses for fixed-cost defence programmes and its commercial-airplane business struggled.

CEO David Calhoun said Boeing remains in a "challenging environment" and has “more work ahead to drive stability".

Also Read | Canada: Indians and Khalistani Supporters Clash in Mississauga City on Diwali Night (Watch Videos).

The adjusted loss amounted to USD 6.18 per share on revenue of USD 15.96 billion. Analysts had expected the company to earn 13 cents per share and post revenue of USD 17.91 billion.

Revenue in Boeing's normally consistent defence and space business tumbled by 20 per cent, and it suffered USD 2.8 billion in losses for higher estimated manufacturing and supply chain costs on a military refuelling tanker, Air Force One and other programmes. (AP)

Also Read | Navjit Kaur Brar, Indo-Canadian Healthcare Worker, Becomes First Turban-Wearing Sikh Woman To Be Elected As Brampton City Councillor.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)