Sao Paulo [Brazil], March 23 (ANI): Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has called for a renewed push towards regional integration and a firmer collective stance against external pressures during the CELAC Summit in Bogota.

In a speech delivered by Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira at the summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States on behalf of the Brazilian President, Lula emphasised that the region must act with unity to safeguard its sovereignty and strategic interests.

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He described CELAC as a key platform for asserting the unique identity of Latin America and the Caribbean on the global stage, warning that weakening the bloc could expose the region to external influence.

The Brazilian President highlighted growing concerns over political fragmentation, organised crime and economic vulnerabilities, urging countries to adopt coordinated strategies. He stressed that stronger cooperation is essential to tackle transnational crime networks, which thrive in fragmented environments, and called for targeting not just operatives but entire command structures, including financial networks.

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Lula also underscored the importance of defending democracy, cautioning against digital misinformation and external interference. He noted that modern threats extend beyond traditional forms of intervention, with technology playing an increasingly influential role in shaping political narratives, as reported by Brasil 247.

On economic priorities, Lula advocated for greater regional integration in infrastructure, trade and production chains. He pointed out that Latin America possesses vast natural and strategic resources, including critical minerals essential for global industries, but must move beyond exporting raw materials to develop value-added industries.

The President further criticised the long-term impact of neoliberal economic policies, calling for stronger state-led development focused on public welfare and inclusive growth. He emphasised the need for improved public services, employment opportunities and social protection.

Concluding his address, Lula urged member nations to transform diversity into strength through unity, reaffirming CELAC's role as a vital instrument for regional cooperation and global engagement. (ANI)

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