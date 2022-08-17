Berlin, Aug 17 (AP) A cargo ship that broke down on the Rhine River caused a backup of other ships Wednesday near the German town of St Goar.

The ship blocked the river until midday, when it was towed downstream to the town of Bingen. Water police said other ships heading in the same direction would have to wait until the one with a non-working engine reached St Goar, which was expected in the early evening.

Also Read | Sri Lanka: Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to Return on August 24, Says His Cousin Udayanga Weeratunga.

It was not immediately clear how many ships were held up on the river and when traffic would return to normal.

The police said it did not appear the cargo ship's problem stemmed from the Rhine's seriously low water levels.

Also Read | Pakistan Shocker: Faisalabad Men Force Girl To Lick Shoes, Chop Her Hair Over Refusal To Marry Friend's Father (Watch Video).

Divers in Bingen planned to examine the ship for damage, German news agency dpa reported. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)