Beijing [China], May 18 (ANI): The Chinese government's crackdown on foreign businesses continued with the country's chief foreign intelligence agency raiding the offices of Capvision, a business consulting firm operating in Beijing, Shanghai, Suzhou, and Shenzhen.

This move is part of China's broader efforts to tighten control over businesses and clamp down on those that provide sensitive economic data. The action comes at a time when China is trying to attract foreign investors, but its national security considerations are in conflict with these efforts.

The Ministry of State Security, police, and market regulatory bodies questioned Capvision staff during the raids, although it is unclear whether there were any arrests or detentions. State media reports did not provide specific details about the legal issues involved, nor did they disclose the dates of the raids. The state media, as always, has kept the news ambiguous, giving the state the flexibility to present the story as they want as it develops further.

While Western countries are accused of stealing intelligence and information related to China's military, economy, and finance, the Chinese government's actions against foreign companies have been criticized for being excessive and politically motivated. Critics argue that such crackdowns on foreign businesses are detrimental to China's efforts to integrate into the global economy and could discourage foreign investment in the country.

China's crackdown on foreign businesses has been accompanied by allegations that domestic consulting companies are tools for stealing national secrets, as some have been accused of lacking awareness of national security and using illegal means to make financial gains. In response to recent actions against Capvision and other companies, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin defended the move, stating that it was a "normal law enforcement action" to promote regulated and sound development and to safeguard national security and development interests.

However, critics argue that China needs to be more transparent about its law enforcement actions against companies like Capvision, which provide crucial due diligence information for investment decisions. Eric Zheng, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, has called for greater transparency and criticized China's actions against foreign businesses, saying that they could harm China's efforts to integrate into the global economy and attract foreign investment.

Eric Zheng has criticized the raids on Capvision and other companies. He has called for greater clarity from Chinese authorities on what types of due diligence are permissible under Chinese regulations to give foreign companies more confidence and enable them to comply with the rules.

Despite claims of commitment to national security, Capvision is the latest foreign company to face investigation over attempts to obtain information that would not be considered state secrets in other countries. In recent weeks, consulting firm Bain & Co. was also questioned by police in Shanghai, while the Beijing office of corporate due diligence firm Mintz Group was raided by police, resulting in the detention of five employees. Furthermore, an employee of a Japanese drug maker has been detained on spying charges, and the Chinese government has launched a security review of memory chip maker Micron Inc.

The ongoing crackdown on foreign businesses has raised concerns among the international business community that China's national security considerations are being used as a pretext to target foreign companies and could potentially harm China's integration into the global economy.

The recent expansion of China's anti-espionage law, coupled with the ongoing crackdown on foreign businesses, is causing deep concern among American companies operating in China, according to US Ambassador Nicholas Burns. The situation is prompting many to hold off on major investments until there is more clarity, although they are unlikely to pull out of China, which is still dominated by major state-run companies and financial institutions.

The investigations against companies such as Capvision also come as China's relations with the United States, Europe, and Japan are strained by disputes about human rights, Taiwan, security, and technology. The country's leader, Xi Jinping, is focused on tightening the Communist Party's control over entrepreneurs, reducing reliance on foreign technology, and rooting out official corruption. These crackdowns are occurring against a backdrop of official efforts to reverse a decline in foreign business interest in China.

However, the mixed signals and political risks have caused some global companies to shift their investment plans to Southeast Asia, India, and other economies where political risks are considered lower. (ANI)

