New York, Dec 1 (AP) Christine McVie, the soulful British musician who sang lead on many of Fleetwood Mac's biggest hits, has died at 79.

The band announced her death on social media Wednesday, saying “there are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie.”

“She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure,” the statement read. “She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.” (AP)

