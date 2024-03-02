New York, Mar 2 (PTI) In yet another attack on Indians and Indian-Americans in the US, a 34-year-old trained classical dancer from India was shot dead in St Louis, Missouri.

Kuchipudi and Bharatnatyam dancer Amarnath Ghosh, who migrated to the US last year “to follow his dancing dreams,” was shot several times near the border of St Louis' Academy and Central West End neighbourhoods. He died on the spot.

Also Read | Pakistan: Mahmood Khan Achakzai Nominated by Imran Khan As Presidential Candidate Against Asif Ali Zardari.

According to the St Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened at 7:15 pm on Tuesday at Delmar Boulevard and Clarendon Avenue, news portal ‘5 On Your Side' reported on Friday.

Ghosh was pursuing his master's in the Performing Arts Department of Washington University.

Also Read | UK: 89-Year-Old Man Dies of Overdose of Vitamin D Supplements That Did Not Warn About Risks of Excessive Intake.

Gosh's killing has prompted India's consulate in Chicago to take up the issue with local police and the university.

Asserting that the mission is “extending all help to the relatives of deceased Amarnath Ghosh,” India's Consulate at Chicago posted on X that it has “taken up the case strongly with St Louis police and the University for investigation of the reprehensible gun attack.”

Offering deep condolences to family and friends of the deceased in St Louis, Missouri, it said, “We are following up forensic, investigation with police and providing support.”

Since the beginning of 2024, there have been at least half a dozen deaths of Indian and Indian-origin students in the US. The alarming rise in the number of attacks has caused concern among the community.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)