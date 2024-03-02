London, March 2: In the United Kingdom, an 89-year-old man passed away after a vitamin D ‘overdose’ that was caused by taking too many pills without being informed of the dangers. The New York Post reported that when retired businessman David Mitchener was sent to the hospital in May of last year, his vitamin D levels were elevated. He had hypercalcaemia, which is a condition where the body accumulates calcium due to consuming excessive amounts of vitamin D. After ten days, he passed away.

Members of the local medical community are now warning the public about the hazards associated with taking the popular supplement.

According to the reports, the event also caused the assistant coroner in Surrey to release a report asking regulatory agencies to require unambiguous warnings on the risks of overconsumption of supplement packaging. In his formal report, coroner Jonathan Stevens stated, "no warning about the specific risks or side effects of taking Vitamin D supplements was on or in the packaging." "If something isn't done, I think there's a chance that more people will die," he continued.

Stevens also urged the Department of Health and Social Care and the Food Standards Agency to require supplement makers to publish warnings on their packaging. Vitamin supplements "may have potentially very serious risks and side effects when taken in excess," the author of the paper said. He stated, "Current food labelling requirements do not require these risks and side effects to be written on the packaging."

Remarkably, the Post reports that the 89-year-old's physique had the greatest amounts of Vitamin D ever measured. The "maximum level recorded by the laboratory" for Vitamin D is 380, as reported in his post-mortem report.

