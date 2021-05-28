Key West (US), May 28 (AP) Two people are dead and 10 others are missing after their boat overturned Thursday near the Florida Keys, officials said.

The US Coast Guard responded to a location several miles off Key West around 1 pm Crews rescued eight people and pulled two bodies from the water, Petty Officer Jose Hernandez said.

Two Coast Guard cutters and several small boats continued to search the area Thursday evening for the missing passengers, Hernandez said. There was no immediate sign of the overturned boat.

Officials didn't immediately know what type of boat the people had been travelling in or where they had come from. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)