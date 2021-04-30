New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): The United States on Friday delivered its second shipment of medical supplies to India to help the country fight the coronavirus pandemic.

"#JustArrived from @USAID to India: the second shipment of life-saving medical supplies to save lives and stop the spread of #COVID19! The American people are standing shoulder to shoulder with the people of India as we continue to fight the pandemic together. #USIndiaDosti," USAID India wrote in a tweet.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also informed that another US military aircraft loaded with vital medical supplies arrived here bringing more oxygen cylinders and 7 lakh rapid testing kits.

"Another US military aircraft loaded with vital medical supplies arrives bringing more oxygen cylinders and 7 lakh rapid testing kits. This is the second such aircraft arriving in a short span of a few hours. Grateful to US for this timely and quick mobilization of medical support," Bagchi tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the United States delivered its first consignment of medical supplies including oxygen cylinders, Rapid Diagnostic Test kits, pulse oximeters and N95 masks to help the country fight the coronavirus pandemic.

"JustArrived from @USAID to India: the 1st batch of life-saving medical supplies containing oxygen cylinders generously donated by the state of California, Rapid Diagnostic Test kits, pulse oximeters, & N95 masks to meet the urgent needs of the Indian people," USAID India tweeted.

India recorded 3,86,452 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike in the cases since the pandemic began last year. The cumulative count of the COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,87,62,976. The total active cases of the infection in India have now mounted to 31,70,228. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)