Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnesses a cultural performance upon his arrival at a hotel in Amman. (Photo/ANI)

Amman [Jordan], December 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed a cultural performance on his arrival at a hotel in Amman, marking the beginning of the Jordan leg of his official overseas tour.

The cultural reception reflected the warmth extended to the Prime Minister at the start of his visit and set the tone for his engagements during the bilateral trip, with members of the Indian community coming together to welcome him.

Sudeshna, a member of the Indian diaspora in Jordan, expressed pride and gratitude after performing a classical dance during the Prime Minister's visit.

Sharing her experience, she said, "I performed a classical dance. It's about Lord Shiva. I am thankful to the Indian Embassy for this opportunity to perform before our Prime Minister. I will cherish this moment forever. I'm from Kerala..."

Members of the Indian community participated in cultural performances as part of the welcome, reflecting enthusiasm and a strong emotional connection with India during the Prime Minister's visit.

Prior to arriving at the hotel, Prime Minister Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome in the Jordanian capital.

Jordan's Prime Minister Jafar Hassan received him at the airport, formally welcoming the Indian leader as he commenced his official engagements in the country.

PM Modi is visiting Jordan from December 15 to 16 at the invitation of King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein.

During the visit, he is scheduled to hold talks aimed at comprehensively reviewing India-Jordan relations and exchanging views on regional developments.

He will also interact with members of the Indian diaspora living in the country.

The visit assumes added importance as it coincides with the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Jordan, lending special significance to this bilateral engagement.

Jordan marks the first stop of PM Modi's four-day, three-nation tour, which will also include visits to Ethiopia and Oman as part of India's wider diplomatic outreach.

As part of his engagements in Amman, the Prime Minister is set to meet King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein for a one-on-one meeting.

The meeting will be followed by delegation-level talks between the two sides.

On Tuesday, both leaders are expected to jointly address an India-Jordan business event attended by leading business representatives from the two countries.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, this is Prime Minister Modi's first full-fledged bilateral visit to Jordan.

He had earlier transited through the country in February 2018 while travelling to Palestine.

"Even though it was a transit visit, exceptional courtesies" were extended to him by the King, the MEA said at a special briefing in New Delhi last week.

It added that "the current full bilateral visit (by an Indian prime minister) is taking place after an interval of 37 years."

India and Jordan share strong economic ties, with India being Jordan's third-largest trading partner.

Bilateral trade between the two countries stands at USD 2.8 billion, while Jordan remains a key supplier of fertilisers to India, particularly phosphates and potash. (ANI)

