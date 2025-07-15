Tel Aviv [Israel], July 15 (ANI/TPS): Speaking about the Israeli military's attack on tanks on the move in southern Syria on Monday, Defence Minister Israel Katz declared, "The IDF attacked targets in Syria as a message and a clear warning to the Syrian regime - we will not allow harm to the Druze in Syria."

Earlier today (Monday), several tanks were identified in the area between Al-Sijin and Sama, moving toward As-Suwayda in southern Syria. The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) attacked the tanks in order to prevent their arrival in the area.

Also Read | Donald Trump Threatens 100% Secondary Tariffs on Countries Buying Oil, Gas and Uranium From Russia; India Could Be Collateral Victim.

"The presence of these assets in southern Syria could pose a threat to the State of Israel," said the IDF, adding that it, "will not allow the existence of a military threat in southern Syria and will act against it."(ANI/TPS)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)